YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy Gets Interim Bail to Participate in Vice Presidential Polls on September 9

The Special ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) Court in Vijayawada on Saturday granted interim bail to YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Midhun Reddy, allowing him to cast his vote in the upcoming Vice-Presidential election scheduled for September 9. The court directed that Reddy must surrender before it on September 11, once polling is completed.

The MP was arrested earlier in connection with his alleged involvement in irregularities linked to the liquor policy under the previous YSRCP government. Seeking relief, his counsel argued that participation in the Vice-Presidential election was of “critical importance” given his role as an elected representative in Parliament. After hearing the plea, the ACB Court accepted the petition, permitting interim bail with clear instructions on his surrender.

Midhun Reddy has been named Accused No. 4 (A4) in the ₹3,200-crore liquor scam unearthed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). While his name figures in the chargesheet, investigators have yet to specify his exact role in the case. Officials have indicated that a supplementary chargesheet will be filed soon, which may provide further details.

So far, the SIT has arrested 11 individuals in the case, including Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy, listed as Accused No. 1 (A1).