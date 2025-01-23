YSRCP to launch protests on fee reimbursement on Feb 5

Tadepalli, Jan 23: YSRCP General Secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy announced a statewide protest on February 5 to address issues related to fee reimbursement. The protests, to be held across all district headquarters, aim to demand the release of pending dues and highlight the government's failures in supporting underprivileged students.

Speaking at the announcement, Appi Reddy criticized TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for disrupting the fee reimbursement scheme. "Chandrababu ignored the needs of poor students and failed to release funds, hindering their educational aspirations," he said.

Appi Reddy acknowledged Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy for introducing the fee reimbursement scheme in 2004, enabling thousands of poor students to pursue higher education. He alleged that Chandrababu's administration derailed the scheme, leaving Rs. 3,900 crore in arrears.

Highlighting the achievements of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Appi Reddy noted, "In the last five years, Rs. 18,000 crore has been spent on education, with funds released on time for fee reimbursement. In contrast, Chandrababu misappropriated funds for contractors, neglecting the education sector."

As part of the campaign, YSRCP leaders, students, and parents will meet district collectors to demand the immediate release of pending dues. "No government that disregards students' needs has ever succeeded. Chandrababu must take note," Appi Reddy added. The protest aims to highlight YSRC's commitment to education and the need for timely support for students.