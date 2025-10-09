YSRCP Kicks Off Statewide Agitation, One Crore Signature Drive Against Privatization of Medical Colleges

At the YSRCP central office, State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy unveiled the poster for the One Crore Signature Campaign, marking the beginning of a major public movement. The event was attended by MLCs Lella Appi Reddy and Monditoka Arun Kumar, former MLA Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, NTR District YSRCP President Devineni Avinash, and several other party leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Sajjala announced that beginning tomorrow, the YSRCP will launch a statewide people’s movement against the privatization of government medical colleges. The campaign will continue for over 45 days, starting with the Rachabanda program in all 175 constituencies, where posters will be released simultaneously. As part of the agitation, constituency-level rallies will be held on October 28, followed by district-level rallies and memorandum submissions on November 12. The signature sheets collected from across the state will be sent to the party’s central office on November 23, consolidated on November 24, and finally, under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, one crore signatures will be submitted to the Governor on November 25.

Appealing to intellectuals, civil society groups, and other political parties, Sajjala urged everyone to actively participate in the movement. He emphasized the importance of strengthening government medical infrastructure, recalling that while only 12 medical colleges were established in Andhra Pradesh over a span of 100 years, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government laid the foundation for 17 new government medical colleges with teaching hospitals, of which seven are already complete.

Sajjala criticized Chandrababu Naidu for halting these projects despite the availability of all necessary facilities, accusing him of political vendetta, particularly in targeting Pulivendula Medical College. He alleged that Naidu’s push for the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model was intended to benefit his close associates, noting that five medical colleges had already been handed over under PPP, allowing them to mortgage lands for profit while pushing the poor back toward costly private healthcare.

“Why does Chandrababu harbor such animosity toward the poor?” Sajjala questioned, asserting that YSRCP will firmly resist all attempts to privatize medical colleges. He further highlighted that India already faces a shortage of super-specialty doctors, and that the YS Jagan government had made sincere efforts to bridge this gap.

“Just when the hopes of the poor were about to be realized, Chandrababu has derailed progress with his privatization plans. This dangerous conspiracy must be stopped,” he declared, adding that YSRCP has taken the responsibility to protect the future of government medical colleges, and that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Narsipatnam today was part of this ongoing effort.