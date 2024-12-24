YSRCP Chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Shares Heartfelt Christmas Message

On the occasion of Christmas, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his warm wishes to all Christians. In a statement, he conveyed his Christmas message, highlighting the values of love, compassion, forgiveness, patience, charity, and sacrifice that Jesus Christ imparted to humanity through his life.

"Through His life, Christ delivered the supreme message of compassion, love, forgiveness, patience, charity, and sacrifice to mankind. He guided humanity towards the path of truth and righteousness. Jesus showed the way from evil to good, from inhumanity to humanity, and from selfishness to charity and sacrifice. The teachings of Christ will continue to guide all of us on the path of righteousness," stated Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in his Christmas message.

Currently on a tour of the YSR district, the former Chief Minister participated in special Christmas prayers at Idapulapaya, along with his family members.