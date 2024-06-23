YS Jagan meets admirers, locals at YSRCP camp office in Pulivendula

YSR Kadapa district: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is on a three-day visit to Pulivendula, received a massive welcome from the people of his hometown as he arrived at the local camp office here on Sunday morning. This is Jagan’s first visit to Pulivendula constituency after the announcement of Assembly election results early this month

Supporters, party workers, leaders and functionaries of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) gathered in large numbers at the camp office early in the morning. The administration has made special arrangements to facilitate the arrival of party activists at the venue.

During his visit, Jagan will meet party leaders from Kadapa district along with the leaders from Rayalaseema region to deliberate and finalise the party’s future course of action.

