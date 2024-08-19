YS Jagan Extends Raksha Bandhan Greetings to All Sisters

Aug 19, 2024, 12:23 IST
- Sakshi Post

AP former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan extended Rakhi Purnima greetings to all the sisters across the state. He expressed his heartfelt wishes for their happiness and success in all aspects of life. In a message posted on his X account, he conveyed his support for them in their journey toward achieving their goals.

