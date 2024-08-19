YS Jagan Extends Raksha Bandhan Greetings to All Sisters

AP former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan extended Rakhi Purnima greetings to all the sisters across the state. He expressed his heartfelt wishes for their happiness and success in all aspects of life. In a message posted on his X account, he conveyed his support for them in their journey toward achieving their goals.

నా అక్కచెల్లెమ్మలందరికీ రాఖీపౌర్ణమి శుభాకాంక్షలు. రాజకీయంగా, ఆర్థికంగా, సామాజికంగా మీరు మరింత ఎదగాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటున్నాను. ఈ ప్రయాణంలో ఎల్లప్పుడూ మీకు నేను తోడుగా ఉంటాను. కుటుంబాలకు మంచి భవిష్యత్తును అందించడంలో అక్కచెల్లెమ్మల పాత్ర కీలకమని నేను బలంగా నమ్ముతాను. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 19, 2024