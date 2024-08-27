Watch: Female doctor assaulted at Tirupati hospital

Tirupati: Amid nationwide protests over Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder and doctors demanding security and safety, a female doctor was assaulted by a patient at a hospital in Tirupati. The incident was caught on camera at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS).

The video showing the thrashing of a lady doctor has since gone viral on social media. The widely shared video clip shows the attacker pulling the doctor by hair and banging her head on the steel rod of the patient’s bed.

According to reports, a patient named Bangarraju from Vizianagaram was admitted to the SVIMS hospital which is managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board. The patient suddenly attacked the on-duty female intern doctor and pushed her which resulted in a minor injury.

The patient reportedly suffers from a conversion disorder. He was admitted to the hospital in an unconscious condition and the attack took place after he regained consciousness for a brief period. Following the attack, he collapsed again. The hospital sources said the condition of the patient is critical and he’s been put on ventilator and cardiac support.

A junior doctor at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati was violently attacked by a patient while on duty. The attacker, Bangaru Raju, violently grabbed the doctor by her hair and banged her head against a steel bed frame.

This is why, doctors are… pic.twitter.com/Ccf8PD5sK7 — Dr Poornima 🇮🇳 (@PoornimaNimo) August 27, 2024

Photos: Kavitha's Arrest and Bail in Delhi Liquor Scam Case: A Timeline of Events

