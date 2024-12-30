Tirumala Crowd Update - December 29 & 30: Decrease in Devotees

Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, has experienced a slight decline in the crowd of devotees. The latest reports indicate that devotees waiting for free Sarva Darshan are accommodated in one compartment. On Monday, as many as 84,950 devotees had the darshan of the Lord, and 21,098 devotees offered their hair as a symbol of devotion on December 29 and 30.

Even about donations, devotees have been very magnanimous in their contributions. As much as Rs 3.80 crore was donated to the deity, which represents the strong faith and love with which the devotees serve.

The Time Slot (SSD) darshan, which allows devotees to have darshan at a specific time, has seen a significant number of devotees waiting in two compartments. These devotees are waiting for around 4 hours to have the darshan of the Lord.

The waiting time is roughly about 6 hours if darshan tickets are not used by devotees, though devotees who chose Special Entry Darshan which necessitates a ticket are permitted darshan in 3 hours.

In an effort not to have a crowded and hectic experience for the devotees, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been striving. Relief may come to the authorities in the TTD, who are working hard to manage such a vast number of devotees walking into the temple.

