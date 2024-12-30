'unbecoming' of Vijayan to skip farewell for outgoing Guv, says V. Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 (IANS) The strained relationship between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and outgoing Governor Arif Mohammed Khan took a new low as neither Vijayan nor any of his cabinet colleagues turned up for Khan's farewell. BJP leader V. Muraleedharan termed it unbecoming in the manner in which Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues behaved to the head of the state.

Khan completed his tenure as Kerala's Governor and departed the state on Sunday, traveling from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi and then to Delhi, en route to Patna, where he is set to assume office as the new Governor of Bihar.

Criticizing the Chief Minister’s absence, former Union Minister of State and BJP leader V. Muraleedharan termed it "unbecoming" of Vijayan and his cabinet to skip bidding farewell to the head of state.

When the media asked about Vijayan and his team's absence, Khan, known for his amiable interactions with the press, deflected the question by saying that the nation was mourning the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

However, Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and a junior colleague visited Khan's official residence to extend their wishes.

A source close to Khan, who preferred to remain anonymous, described him as a "humanist to the core," emphasizing his generosity, his approachable nature who treated everyone equally. "Despite being a national figure and holding numerous high-ranking positions, the governor was known for his charity. Many months, his personal bank balance was zero because he gave generously to those who approached him from various parts of the country," said the source.

The strained relationship between Vijayan and Khan has been evident over the years. Their differences often played out publicly, with the two barely exchanging glances at official functions. A major flashpoint was Khan's resistance to the Kerala government's attempts to influence the functioning of state universities. The tensions escalated when he refused to sign key ordinances and bills, prompting the state government to approach the Supreme Court for intervention.

Khan also had confrontations with student activists from the CPI(M)-affiliated SFI, once stepping out of his car to directly confront protesting students.

As Khan exits, the spotlight shifts to incoming Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, a seasoned politician from Goa and the Governor of Bihar. The big question now is whether Arlekar will continue Khan's confrontational stance or adopt a different approach to dealing with the resolute Vijayan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.