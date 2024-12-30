Suchir Balaji Death Case: Elon Musk Supports FBI Probe Call by Balaji’s Mother

Elon Musk has extended his support to Purnima Rao, the mother of Suchir Balaji, an OpenAI engineer who recently died under mysterious circumstances. While police investigations initially concluded that Suchir died by suicide on November 26 at his San Francisco apartment, his mother has raised serious concerns about the case.

In a striking revelation on X (formerly Twitter), Purnima Rao claimed that a second autopsy conducted by a private investigator uncovered evidence contradicting the police's findings.

“On November 26, someone entered Suchir’s apartment. Evidence of a struggle was found in the bathroom, including bloodstains. Authorities have wrongly classified this brutal murder as a suicide. We demand an FBI investigation into Suchir’s suspicious death,” she wrote in her post.

Musk responded to her post, expressing doubts about the suicide conclusion and supporting her call for further investigation. In her plea, Rao also urged Musk to lend his voice to their fight for justice.

This doesn’t seem like a suicide — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2024

Suchir Balaji had been a key engineer on OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI project. His career took a controversial turn when he accused OpenAI of copyright violations, raising eyebrows in the tech community. These allegations, coupled with the circumstances surrounding his death, have fueled speculation about foul play.

With Purnima Rao’s revelations gaining traction and Elon Musk’s support amplifying the issue, there is growing pressure on authorities to re-examine Suchir’s death and ensure a transparent investigation.