Telugu states eye bigger pie in NDA cabinet

The Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expected to get a significant representation in the new NDA government's cabinet at the Centre. In Telangana, the BJP has doubled the number of its Lok Sabha MPs from four to eight, while in Andhra Pradesh, the NDA alliance partners TDP and Jana Sena have done well to return to power in the state. Speculations are rife that the BJP will allot 2-3 portfolios to Telangana MPs while 5-6 ministerial berths will go to its election partners in Andhra.

Kishan Reddy is likely to continue as a Union Minister from Telangana. It is also said that the BJP high command may replace Kishan Reddy as the Telangana party chief. Other potential ministers include Bandi Sanjay (MP from Karimnagar), DK Aruna (MP from Mahabubnagar) and Etela Rajender. Aruna may be inducted in the Council of Ministers as a Minister of State under the women's quota.

From Andhra Pradesh, BJP state president Purandeswari and CM Ramesh are likely to get cabinet positions. Bala Shourie from Jana Sena is expected to be inducted as a Minister of State. TDP leaders Rammohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and Parthasarathy from Rayalaseema, are also likely to join the Union cabinet.

The NDA leadership, including JP Nadda, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh, held separate meetings with alliance partners to discuss cabinet positions. Currently, discussions are underway to allocate key portfolios to alliance members for the new government. TDP and JD(U) are expected to get key portfolios. TDP is reportedly seeking urban development, water resources, and industries ministries, while JD(U) wants three ministerial berths.

The BJP is likely to retain key portfolios like home, finance, defence, and external affairs. TDP may get the post of Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha. Other allies like Shiv Sena, NCP, and RLD are also expected to get one ministerial berth each. Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is contemplating to demand a Special Category Status for the state.

