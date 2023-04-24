Supreme Court Directs AP HC To Expedite GO No 1 Case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to expedite the hearing related to AP Government Order(GO) No.1 at the earliest. The CJI Bench had suggested that the division bench of the AP High Court deliver the final verdict at the earliest.

It may be recollected that the AP government in the interest of public safety had issued G.O. Rt No.1 restricting public meetings on roadsides in the state in the wake of the two stampedes in the rallies organised by the opposition TDP at Kandukuru and Nellore last year where more than eleven people including women died in the rally addressed by Chandrababu Naidu. The state government clarified that meetings and rallies will no longer be allowed on national, state, municipal, and panchayat Raj roads District SPs or police commissioners may grant permission under certain conditions, the GO read.

CPI leader Ramakrishna approached the AP High Court, challenging this order. While the vacation bench gave a stay on this GO. The Chief Justice bench lifted the stay stating that the HC vacation bench exceeded its limits, and the vacation judge acted as a de facto Chief Justice.

Challenging the interim stay on G.O. Rt. No.1 by the State High Court, the government filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court. In its Special Leave Petition (SLP), the state government contended that the government order was issued to prevent the recent stampede incidents in the Nellore district and requested the top court to vacate the stay ordered by the high court.

After hearing the petition, the Chief Justice bench reserved its verdict. As the verdict was delayed, the petitioners approached the Supreme Court. over the delay in the High Court rendering the verdict. The bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud accepted the petition and posted the matter for hearing on April 24. After hearing the matter today, the Supreme Court directed the AP High Court to expedite the matter at the earliest.

