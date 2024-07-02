Special Category Status is not a demand but right of people: YSRCP MP

New Delhi: YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy said TDP is in power in Andhra Pradesh and sharing power with the NDA government at the Centre, so it’s high time the chief minister Chandrababu Naidu prevail upon the Centre for getting Special Category Status (SCS) granted to the State.

While speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, the YSRCP MP raised several issues related to the State.

He asserted that Andhra Pradesh should be given SCS and it is not a demand but the right of people.He also reminded the Centre to resolve the pending issues following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh State.

In his Rajya Sabha speech, Subba Reddy requested the Centre to stop privatising the Vizag Steel Plant. He also demanded allocation of captive iron mines to revive the steel plant.

The YSRCP Rajya Sabha member requested the Centre for sanctioning a metro from the new airport to Visakhapatnam. He asked the government to increase the safety of passengers in the trains and also stressed on the need for upgrading the Kavach, which is an automated train protection safety system designed to prevent collisions on the same track. The railways should complete its work on the Nadikudi Srikalahasti project at the earliest, he added. He also requested the Centre to complete the works on Visakha-Chennai Industrial Corridor.

Highlighting the initiatives of YS Jagan’s government to enhance the medical education infrastructure, Subba Reddy said the government established 16 medical colleges in the State. The previous government also introduced the Family Doctor programme to provide preventive healthcare to the needy people in the State.

