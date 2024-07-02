BJP alleges involvement of K’taka CM in land scam, Siddaramaiah refutes allegations

Bengaluru, July 2 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has alleged the involvement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a Rs 4,000 land scam on Tuesday. However, the Chief Minister refuted the allegations saying that the charges are baseless.

Addressing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the “golmaal” Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka said that the Chief Minister cannot defend the allegations of sites being allotted in the name of his wife illegally.

“The concerned officers of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) have just been transferred and not suspended. Whom are you trying to protect,” the LoP asked.

He said that two IAS officers have been deputed to hush up the scam. “Land scam and corruption cases should be handed over to CBI or should be given to the Commission which must be headed by a retired justice,” he said.

He also demanded answers on who granted permission for adopting the 50:50 formula while allotting sites for Siddramaiah’s wife and while allotting, why the sites were allotted in upscale localities. “Who gave recommendations in this regard,” he asked.

“Without the consent of the cabinet, who gave authority to allot sites? Is it possible for this large-scale scandal to take place without the Chief Minister’s knowledge?” the LoP said.

Reacting to the charges, the Chief Minister slammed LoP Ashoka, saying that he does not know anything about who and how the land was allotted.

“The site is allotted to us during the tenure of the BJP. My wife’s property is 3.16 acres located close to the ring road. The 50:50 formula was given by the BJP. Our 3.16 acres of land was not acquired. MUDA made sites and distributed them. Don’t they have to give it back to us? As per the law, the MUDA agreed to give sites in 50:50 sharing,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that his family agreed to it and told MUDA to compensate his family when the BJP was in power.

“They had allotted us sites at different places. What is wrong with that? When we asked, MUDA stated we will give 50:50, allotments were made in different places,” the Chief Minister said.

He clarified: “This particular piece of land is purchased by my brother-in-law Mallikarjuna. He gave the land to my wife through a gift deed. MUDA, with or without knowledge, converted it into sites and distributed it to people. It became MUDA property and compensated us.”

The government has ordered an inquiry into the allegations in the allotment of sites in Mysuru city through MUDA and has also directed the submission of the report in four weeks.

Minister for Urban Development Bhyrathi Suresh had conveyed a high-level emergency meeting and declared the cancellation of sites which are distributed under a 50:50 formula. Including the MUDA Commissioner, four officers were transferred in connection with the scam.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that the transfer of officers in connection with the land scam has been done to prevent them from destroying evidence.

On the Chief Minister’s family involvement, Parameshwara said that the allegations can’t be assumed as truth and only the investigation will reveal the truth.

