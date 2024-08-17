Shocking news to employees: AP govt's green signal to employees transfer

Amaravati: In what appears to be a shocking decision for the government employees, the TDP alliance Andhra Pradesh government has issued guidelines for the transfer of its staff on Saturday.

The state government has given its nod for the transfer of employees in 12 departments including Civil Supplies, Endowment, Forest, Transport, Industries, Electricity, Revenue, Forest, Transport, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Village and Ward Secretariats, Mines, Registrations and Commercial Taxes, Stamps and Registrations.

As per the guidelines, employees who have completed five years at the same location by July 31 will be transferred. The government has also directed the concerned department to complete the transfer process by the end of August.

