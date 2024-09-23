September 23 - September 25: Heavy rains in Telangana, AP; no holidays for schools!

According to the Amaravati Meteorological Department, a depression is likely to form in the western-central Bay of Bengal and its surroundings today. As a result, some areas of the state could experience moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the next three days.

Parts of Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. Light to moderate will be observed in other areas.

Meanwhile, in Telangana Adilabad, Kumaran Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Narayanpet districts are among those where heavy rain is most likely to fall in isolated areas. Over the next 24 hours, Hyderabad and the nearby areas may expect mostly cloudy skies.

