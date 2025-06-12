Sakshi Eluru Office Furniture, Flexis Set on Fire: TDP Targets Sakshi with Attacks and False Propaganda

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh is drawing heavy criticism for its recent actions. It is already known that senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao was arrested in a controversial case for allegedly disrespecting Amaravati women during a TV debate — a move widely seen as politically motivated.

At the same time, Sakshi Media is also being targeted. TDP leaders have reportedly attacked Sakshi’s offices, and now, false propaganda is being spread against the organisation on social media.

In a recent incident in Eluru, TDP supporters allegedly set fire to the Sakshi office, burning furniture. For the past three days, protests were ongoing near the office, but things escalated on Tuesday evening. It began with TDP workers from the Denduluru constituency throwing eggs at the building. Later, they set fire to the Sakshi office’s flex banners and furniture — all in the presence of the police.

Adding to the controversy, TDP’s social media wing, iTDP, and its official Facebook and Twitter accounts began circulating fake narratives. They claimed that Sakshi’s own staff set the fire and erased CCTV footage to cover it up. Meanwhile, the police gave a contradictory statement, allegedly suggesting that the burnt furniture didn't even belong to Sakshi — a claim supposedly made by the furniture owner under pressure.

These contradictory stories have backfired on TDP. The party's inconsistent narrative and aggressive behaviour have triggered public backlash. It now appears that TDP, cornered by criticism, is resorting to new dramas to divert attention.