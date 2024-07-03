No more special category status for AP

New Delhi: Under pressure from various quarters, the TDP, a member of the NDA alliance, has started pushing the central government for granting the special category status to Andhra Pradesh. However, there are doubts about whether the BJP-led Centre will give in to the demands of its NDA allies Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United).

The recent statements made by BJP MP and Union Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma indicate that the Modi government is in no mood to approve these requests. Recently, JD (U) party held a national executive meeting and passed a resolution demanding special status to Bihar state.



While addressing the media persons here on Wednesday, Varma, who represents Narasapuram and serves as Union Minister of State for Steel, stated that the Telugu state was offered a special package instead of special status. Referring to Nitish Kumar’s party resolution for granting the special status to the northern state, Varma wondered whether passing resolutions would help in achieving the special category status to the state.

“Coalition governments are in power both at the center and in the state. Granting special category status is not something that can be done through passing resolutions. Bihar is also seeking special status. The Centre is willing to support development through a special package instead,” Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma told reporters.

He further said the chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is visiting Delhi to meet with MPs and discuss various state-related issues. The government would hold talks on all crucial issues, the Union minister added.

