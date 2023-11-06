Knives Are Out For TDP State Chief Atchannaidu

Vijayawada: Days after Chandrababu Naidu’s release from jail over medical grounds, speculations are rife that the state Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K Atchannaidu may face the axe.

Naidu’s arrest in the multi-crore skill development programme didn’t evoke much reaction either from the political leaders. The party’s chief is visibly upset over the poor response to his arrest from his own party’s rank and file.

The TDP’s leadership seemingly failed to make any impact on Naidu’s arrest through their feeble protest campaign. Atchannaidu is reportedly being blamed for not doing much as he was at the helm of affairs in the state. The party leaders expected him to turn around the situation in the party’s favour by playing a sympathy card soon after Naidu was sent to judicial remand by the court.

An old video of Atchannaidu is the reason why a section of leaders in the Opposition party are not happy with the state unit chief who was allegedly captured expressing disappointment with the party leadership. In the wake of viral video content, some leaders appear to be pushing for replacing Atchannaidu with the party’s general secretary and TDP scion Nara Lokesh. They think that in the current phase Lokesh would be the better option for the party. The name of second-rung leader Yanamala Rama Krishnudu is also doing rounds for the top post.

