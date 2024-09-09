Kakani slams CM Naidu for diversion politics to conceal govt's inefficiency during Vijayawada floods

Vijayawada: Former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has strongly criticized the government for its failure in handling the recent flood crisis in the state and said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is indulging in diversionary tactics to conceal the government's inefficiency.

Speaking to the media in Nellore here on Monday, the former minister pointed out the state government’s failure in both precautionary measures and relief efforts, stating that the focus has shifted to blaming previous governments and harassing opposition leaders with baseless cases.

He criticized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, questioning why his so-called "real-time governance" failed to anticipate the recent flash floods on the Krishna River and demanded an explanation for the government's inability to create a flood cushion, despite alerts from the Irrigation department. He added that the Chief Minister was abandoning the flood-affected people and instead took shelter in the collectorate to avoid the embarrassment of his illegal property being flooded, rather than focusing on evacuating the public.

He said that the Chief Minister has been using diversion politics to cover up his failures in flood relief operations. He pointed out that instead of focusing on helping flood victims, the government is more interested in blaming previous governments and targeting YSRCP leaders with cases. He said the floods damaged lakhs of acres of crops and urged immediate relief for farmers. He also criticized a section of the media for covering up Chandrababu’s failures while highlighting his minor efforts during the floods.