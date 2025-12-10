Jagan Tears Into Naidu: TDP Govt Peddling Cooked-Up Numbers While AP Sinks Into Fiscal Crisis

In a blistering attack on the Chandrababu Naidu–led Andhra Pradesh Government, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the TDP regime of “manufacturing” economic figures to mislead the public while the State plunges into severe financial distress.

Jagan’s criticism comes a day after Naidu unveiled the advance estimates of Andhra Pradesh’s GSDP growth for the first half of FY 2025–26—a move he claims was designed “to deceive” the people rather than inform them.

“You Can Cook Data, But Not Audit Reports”

Calling the newly released figures nothing but statistical jugglery, Jagan asserted that while the TDP Government can manipulate advance estimates under Naidu’s “guidance”, it cannot alter the State’s actual fiscal performance recorded by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

According to Jagan, the CAG’s audited accounts paint a grim picture of Andhra Pradesh’s financial health—one that stands in stark contrast to the rosy narrative pushed by the ruling alliance.

What CAG Numbers Reveal: A State in Deep Trouble

Jagan listed a series of worrying indicators from the first half of FY 2025–26:

Abysmally low revenue growth, signalling a stagnating economy

Unprecedented levels of government borrowings, worsening the debt burden

Alarmingly low capital expenditure, choking development and infrastructure creation

Weak consumption and investment, leading to economic slowdown

Soaring revenue and fiscal deficits, exposing the State’s financial mismanagement

He further alleged “rampant corruption” within the current administration, accusing TDP leaders of siphoning off government revenues while projecting a fabricated picture of prosperity.

Naidu’s Economic Narrative Under Fire

Jagan questioned Naidu’s repeated claims of transforming Andhra Pradesh into an economic powerhouse, describing them as fiction unsupported by national indicators.

He posed three pointed questions to the Chief Minister:

If the economy is flourishing, why is the government facing severe fiscal stress?

If TDP-era growth (2014–19) was so remarkable, why did AP’s contribution to India’s GDP decline to 4.45% during the current regime, compared to 4.78% during 2019–24?

If Naidu’s governance was as exceptional as advertised, why did Andhra Pradesh’s per-capita income ranking not improve even by a single position?

Each question strikes at the heart of Naidu’s economic track record, putting his claims of “visionary leadership” under intense scrutiny.

“You Cannot Fool All the People All the Time”

Invoking Abraham Lincoln, Jagan reminded Naidu that truth eventually catches up with those who rely on propaganda:

“You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”

Positioning the TDP Government’s narrative as a deliberate misinformation campaign, Jagan urged the public to examine the data slides he attached—documents he says expose the widening gap between Naidu’s claims and the State’s fiscal reality.

TDP Govt Facing Credibility Crisis

With Jagan’s sharp allegations backed by CAG-audited numbers, the Naidu-led administration now faces serious questions about its economic transparency and governance standards.

As Andhra Pradesh grapples with swelling debt, declining revenues, and stunted development spending, the TDP’s claims of economic revival appear increasingly shaky—setting the stage for a heated political and fiscal debate in the months ahead.