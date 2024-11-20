Jagan Press Meet: Chandrababu's Lies in Assembly Reflect His True Nature

November 20, Tadepalli: YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly criticized the Chandrababu Naidu-led government for attempting to present lies as truths. Speaking at a media conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, he accused the coalition government of deception and chaos. He stated that Chandrababu Naidu is continuously spreading lies and that there will never be any change in him.

"Under the coalition government, the Super Six promises have failed. Unable to fulfill these promises, Chandrababu delayed the budget. If he presents the budget, he will have to reveal the state's debts. By 2018-19, the debt had reached ₹3.13 lakh crore. The budget papers prepared by Naidu reveal the reality. Even the CAG report was misrepresented by Chandrababu. He spread false propaganda claiming that the state owed ₹14 lakh crore. Yellow media, aligned with Naidu, conducted a global campaign to mislead people. Is spreading false information the right thing to do? In the Assembly, Chandrababu spoke lies. Why should he not be called ‘Bonkula Babu’?" YS Jagan fumed.

"By the time Naidu left office, there was an outstanding debt of ₹42,183 crore. He left ₹680 crore in arrears for the Aarogyasri scheme. Chandrababu borrowed beyond the limits set by the FRBM. He borrowed ₹28,457 crore more than the prescribed limit. These figures are proof of financial destruction. Under Naidu's rule, debt increased by 19%. Under our government, it increased by only 15%. Our administration has accumulated 4% less debt than Naidu’s regime. Chandrababu borrowed beyond the permissible limits," YS Jagan declared.

"During Naidu’s tenure, the annual growth rate of debt was 22.63%, while under our government, it is only 13.57%. Our government had to deal with the impact of the COVID pandemic, and India’s growth rate dropped to 9.28%. However, under our rule, the industrial growth rate increased by 12.61%, compared to just 11.92% under Naidu. Naidu’s government created 8 lakh jobs through MSMEs, whereas our government has provided over 32 lakh jobs," YS Jagan explained.

