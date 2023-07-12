IMD Warns of Heavy Rains During Next 3 Days in Telugu States 

Hyderabad: Even as the rains pound the northern states in the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad on Wednesday has forecast heavy rains for the next three days in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The coastal Andhra Pradesh and northern districts of Telangana are likely to receive the heaviest rainfall.

According to the weatherman, the cyclonic circulation lies over coastal Andhra Pradesh. The low-pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify and move towards the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In Telangana, the rains are expected to continue until Friday. The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms and lightning in some areas. The rains are expected to last parts of Telangana including Hyderabad, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mulugu, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

It's raining in Nirmal from two hours pic.twitter.com/Z8uX18VJtQ — SriiNivas (@srii_nivas) July 12, 2023

Notably, Andhra Pradesh received scant rainfall in June. According to the weather department, the state logged only 59.2 mm rainfall against the normal range of 94.1 mm. Barring four districts, Konaseema, Krishna, Chittoor and Sri Satya Sai, all the other districts registered deficit rainfall.

Also Read: AP Cabinet Approves July Welfare Calendar, Filling Up of Vacancies in Medical Colleges