Horrific: Hidden Camera in Girls Hostel Washroom in AP Engineering College Sparks Outrage

In a disturbing turn of events, a hidden camera was discovered in the washroom of the girls' hostel at Gudlavalleru College of Engineering on Thursday (August 29, 2024). The revelation has ignited a significant uproar among students, who are demanding justice and accountability.

The situation took a darker turn when it was reported that the videos recorded by the hidden camera were circulated within the boys' hostel, exacerbating the distress and anger of the student body. The breach of privacy and the misuse of such intimate footage have led to widespread condemnation and calls for immediate action.

On Thursday night, the campus witnessed a massive protest as students took to the streets, chanting slogans such as "We want justice." The demonstration reflected the collective outrage and demand for stringent measures to address the violation of privacy and ensure the safety of all students.

A shocking incident has surfaced at Gudlavalleru College of Engineering in #Gudivada, Andhra Pradesh, where a hidden camera was found in the hostel washroom on the evening of August 29, 2024. Reports indicate that over 300 #videos were secretly recorded and allegedly sold to boys… pic.twitter.com/yMposjvK1d — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) August 29, 2024

In response to the incident, local police swiftly intervened and apprehended a final-year engineering student who is suspected of being involved in the scandal. The authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the full extent of the breach and to hold those responsible accountable.

This incident has drawn unsettling parallels to a similar case in 2022 at Chandigarh University, where breaches of privacy led to widespread outrage and sparked nationwide discussions about student safety and the measures needed to prevent such incidents.

The Gudlavalleru College incident underscores the urgent need for enhanced security measures and vigilant oversight in educational institutions to safeguard students' privacy and ensure a safe environment for all.