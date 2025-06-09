Dr Madhavi Latha, the Woman from AP Behind the World's Highest Chenab Bridge: Her Inspiring Journey

The newly inaugurated Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir — the highest railway bridge in the world — now connects Srinagar to the rest of India by train. But building this engineering marvel wasn’t easy. It took years of hard work, dedication, and the expertise of many, including one standout figure: Dr G Madhavi Latha, a professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. She hails from a remote village in Andhra Pradesh and dedicated 17 years of her life to this national project inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on June 6, 2025. Here is her story.

A Journey of Passion and Perseverance

Dr Madhavi Latha, an expert in geotechnical engineering, played a key role in bringing the Chenab Rail Bridge to life. The bridge stands 359 meters above the Chenab River — even taller than the Eiffel Tower — and was built in one of the most difficult terrains in the country.

Originally from a small village in Andhra Pradesh, Dr Latha dedicated 17 years to this national project. Her commitment and technical leadership helped overcome several challenges, including extreme weather and tough mountain conditions.

An Impressive Academic and Professional Track Record

Dr Latha earned her BTech in Civil Engineering from JNTU Hyderabad in 1992. She later completed her MTech in Geotechnical Engineering from NIT Warangal, where she was awarded a Gold Medal. In 2000, she obtained her PhD from IIT Madras and joined IISc in 2003 after working at IIT Guwahati.

Today, she serves as a professor in the Civil Engineering Department and heads the Centre for Sustainable Technologies at IISc.

Recognised and Respected

Dr Latha’s contributions have earned her several prestigious awards:

Best Woman Researcher in Geotechnical Engineering (2021) – Indian Geotechnical Society

Prof SK Chatterjee Outstanding Researcher Award – IISc

Woman Achiever Award – Karnataka Book of Records

SERB POWER Fellowship

Named one of India’s Top 75 Women in STEAM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Arts & Math) in 2022

She also served as Editor-in-Chief of the Indian Geotechnical Journal from 2016 to 2022 and continues to work with several international publications.

Breaking Barriers in Engineering

As a woman in a male-dominated field, Dr Madhavi Latha’s journey hasn’t been easy. But through her perseverance, she has broken barriers and inspired many — especially young women — to dream big in engineering and infrastructure development.

Thanks to her leadership and technical brilliance, the Chenab Bridge stands today not just as an engineering marvel, but also as a symbol of dedication, grit, and the power of women in STEM.