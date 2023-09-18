CM YS Jagan Throws Open Srinivasa Sethu Expressway Corridor in Tirupati

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Srinivasa Sethu elevated expressway corridor here on Monday.

The expressway corridor is built with a cost of 650 crore which will ensure the smooth movement of devotees to the hill shrine. The project was jointly funded by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL). The temple board has contributed 67 percent of the cost while the TSCCL chipped in 33 percent.

YS Jagan dedicated the Srinivasa Sethu elevated expressway to the citizens of Tirupati. He said our government made this project a priority and completed it within four years. Subsequently, the chief minister distributed house site pattas to TTD employees. He said the government has spent Rs 313 crore to disburse 3,518 house site pattas to the TTD staff and another Rs 280 crore will be spent in providing house site pattas to the remaining employees within 45 days.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the SV Arts College hostel building which has been constructed with a total cost of 37 crores.

