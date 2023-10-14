CM YS Jagan to Open Infosys Campus at Vizag on Oct 16, Preparations in Full Swing

Visakhapatnam: Preparations are in full swing as chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the campus of Infosys at IT SEZ in Rushikonda on October 16.

The local administration inspected the arrangements for the chief minister’s Monday visit to Rushikonda. A helipad is being built at the Hill no. 3 to facilitate the landing of the chief minister’s chopper.

After his arrival here, CM YS Jagan will inaugurate the Six Beach Cleaning vehicles. Later, he will reach Hill no. 2 and inaugurate the Infosys campus. The IT giant is opening a campus in the beach city as its employees are working from home since the outbreak of Covid-19 in India. As the software company is firm on bringing its employees back to their offices, therefore, it has decided to open its campuses from 2-tier cities like Visakhapatnam.

Later, the chief minister will visit Jawaharlal Nehru's Pharma City located in Anakapalle where he will inaugurate Eugia Steriles Private Limited. He will also inaugurate the unit 2 block of Laurus Labs Ltd and will participate in the programme and will leave for Tadepalli in the evening.