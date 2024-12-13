Chandrababu has been anti-farmer: Lakshmi Parvathi

Tadepalli, Dec 13: Chandrababu is known for his anti-farmer policies and is continued the same during the past six months.

Speaking to media here on Friday, former AP Telugu Academy Chairperson Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi criticized the government for its failure to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP), proper procurement of paddy, and availability of seeds and fertilizers.

During YSRCP’s tenure, farmers were supported at every step, from sowing to selling crops, ensuring MSP and additional benefits. In contrast, the current government’s negligence has led to farmer protests across the state, she said.

She highlighted Naidu’s history of betraying farmers, including fake promises of loan waivers. She condemned his diversion tactics like the Vision 2047 document and questioned his accountability for past tragedies, such as the Godavari Pushkaram stampede.

YSRCP reaffirms its commitment to fight for farmers’ rights and demands immediate action on unfulfilled promises.