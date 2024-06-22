Chandrababu is exhibiting dictatorial tendencies: YS Jagan

The under-construction central office of the YSR Congress Party was today demolished by authorities under the instructions of Chandrababu Naidu in Tadepalli. The high-handedness of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials has been slammed by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSRC Party chief said that Naidu has taken his imperious attitude to another level by resorting to "politically partisan actions". In a strongly worded social media post, Jagan described the CM as a "dictator who has ignored the orders of the High Court."

"Law and order, and the principle of justice, have completely disappeared in the State. Chandrababu, who is spilling blood through post-election violence, has made it clear what his regime is going to be like for the next five years," he wrote.

Jagan added that, despite the intimidatory tactics, there will be no turning back. "We will fight hard on behalf of the people, for the people. We are with the people of Andhra Pradesh. I request all the democratic-minded people of the country to condemn the misdeeds of Chandrababu," Jagan added.