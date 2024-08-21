Botsa Wins Visakha MLC Election, YS Jagan Congratulates on YSRCP's Victory

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated former minister Botsa Satyanarayana, who unanimously elected as MLC in United Vishakapatnam Local Bodies election.

The meeting took place at the YSRCP camp office in Tadepalli, where Botsa Satyanarayana expressed his gratitude to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy before swearing-in ceremony.

Several leaders attended the meeting, including MLC Kumbha Ravibabu, MLAs R. Matsyalingam, Vishweshwar Raju, Visakhapatnam ZP Chairman Jalli Subhadra, former ministers Kurasala Kannababu, Gudivada Amarnath, Budi Mutyala Naidu, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, and Karumuri Nageswara Rao.

Also present were former MLAs Karanam Dharmasri, Adeep Raj, Bhagyalakshmi, Kadubandi Srinivasarao, Tippala Nagireddy, Shobha Haimavathi, and Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao, along with several senior leaders from the Uttarandhra region.