Badvel Girl Incident: Jagan Slams Chandrababu, Warns AP Government on Failure to Protect Women

23 October, Badvel:

YS Jagan Criticizes Government for Failing to Protect Women and Build Public Trust

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his frustration, saying that under the current coalition government, women are not safe, and public trust has eroded. He visited the family of a girl victimized by a horrific incident in Badvel on Wednesday to offer condolences and support.

"If This Poor Governance Continues, Rebellion is Inevitable"

Speaking to the media, Jagan remarked, "The incident in Badvel took place on Saturday, but the government did not respond until today. It was only when they learned that I was coming here that they rushed to extend some help. The state is witnessing heinous acts and injustices. Under Chandrababu's rule, women and girls live in dire circumstances without any security."

Jagan further stated, "I want to say one thing to Chandrababu. It is the government's duty to provide immediate reassurance to the people after such incidents. Instead of trying to justify the actions of his party members, Chandrababu should stand by the people and instill confidence in them."

Referring to the victim, Jagan added, "The girl who became a victim of this tragedy was a top student at the ZP School in Badvel. If such incidents keep happening, the people will lose patience. I urge Chandrababu to wake up to these harsh realities and put an end to this destructive governance. If this kind of rule continues, a strong rebellion from the public is inevitable."