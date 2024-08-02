Watch: Babu's shocking comments on TDP's Super Six manifesto

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has once again contradicted himself after gaining power. During his tenure from 2014 to 2019, Naidu failed to fulfil the promises he made before the elections. The current situation mirrors the pre-election conditions of 2023.

Naidu recently presented a new manifesto, but all his commitments are now in vain. In a meeting at Srisailam, CM Naidu surprised people by stating that there were no funds available and that the public should understand the financial situation. There have been no updates on the "Super Six" manifesto. His pre-election promises were mere tactics to win votes.

Naidu claimed his main goal was to eliminate poverty in the state but then contradicted himself by saying it cannot be achieved merely through pensions and welfare schemes. His statements reveal his incompetence in delivering on the manifesto promises. He criticized the public for believing politicians and voting for them without question, only to be disappointed when their expectations for development were not met. Naidu's recent remarks suggest he has no intention of fulfilling the promises made in his manifesto.