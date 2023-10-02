AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates Jyothi Yarraji On Silver Win

It is known that Jyothi Yarraji won a silver medal in the women’s 100m hurdles final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday. The 100m hurdler, who is a three-time National Record holder and a National Games Medallist, has received congratulations from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In his tweet on Monday, the AP CM described the silver win as a glorious moment for Andhra Pradesh. "Congratulations to Jyothi Yarraji on winning the Silver medal in Women's 100m hurdles at the Asian Games. Your dedication and hard work have made Andhra Pradesh and India proud. Kudos to you for this incredible achievement. The Telugu Flag continues to fly high," he wrote.

The athlete also received praise from Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Earth Sciences. He described her sprint as a specular one.