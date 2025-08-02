Annadata Sukhibhava: Chandrababu’s Major Blunder Goes Viral

In a major embarrassment, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made a significant blunder on Saturday (August 2) when he declared that “farmers would never be assured” as long as he is alive.

Addressing a gathering of farmers at the launch of the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, Chandrababu Naidu stated, “As long as Chandranna is alive, there is no assurance for farmers, and there will never be any assurance in the future.”

The verbal gaffe, caught on camera, quickly went viral across social media platforms, drawing widespread ridicule and hilarious reactions from netizens.

While some attempted to dismiss the video as AI-generated, others countered by sharing the full speech from Chandrababu Naidu’s official YouTube channel—complete with a timestamp—highlighting the Chief Minister’s clear slip of the tongue.

Political opponents were quick to seize the moment, sarcastically claiming that Chandrababu Naidu had “finally spoken the truth.” The Chief Minister has already been under fire for his failure to fully implement the Super Six promises.

Among the most prominent was his commitment to provide ₹20,000 annually to farmers under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, in addition to the ₹6,000 paid by the Centre under the PM-KISAN Yojana. However, months after forming the government, the TDP-led NDA revised its promise and announced that the ₹20,000 would include the Centre’s ₹6,000 share.

After over a year’s delay, the scheme was formally launched on Saturday. The government has allocated ₹2,342.92 crore to distribute ₹7,000 per eligible farmer—including ₹2,000 from the Centre—to 46.8 lakh beneficiaries.