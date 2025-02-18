Amy Schumer opens up about two special days of year with husband Chris Fischer

Los Angeles, Feb 18 (IANS) Actress-comedian Amy Schumer is getting too comfortable, and is spilling her bedroom secrets. She recently turned up on the red carpet at ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’ in New York City.

The actress, 43, opened up about the two days a year she and her husband, Chris Fischer, have sex, reports ‘People’ magazine. Noting how the pair had just celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on February 13.

Amy Schumer told ‘People’, “Yes. Seven years. We had sex. We did”. Asked if intimacy only happens once a year, Schumer replied, “And birthdays. And birthdays. Yeah”.

The Kinda Pregnant star has been married to the chef and farmer, 45, since 2018 after they tied the knot in a private Malibu ceremony.

As per ‘People’ magazine, the 80-strong guest list featured a number of celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, David Spade and Larry David. Schumer and Fischer share 5-year-old son, Gene David, whom they welcomed in May 2019.

To mark her seventh wedding anniversary, Schumer shared a photo of herself and Fischer on their wedding day.

Sporting her lacy wedding dress, the bride held her onto her groom’s arm as they posed in front of the ocean. "7 years ago we signed a prenup and haven't had to utilize it! Love you babe”, she wrote over the photo on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier this month, Schumer revealed on The View how she planned to celebrate the couple's anniversary. "Well, actually, that is the weekend of the SNL 50th. So I think I get a plus-one”, she said during the February 3 episode, jokingly adding, "Otherwise, I’ll just ditch him”.

"But no, we’re pretty corny. We will make love. We will make sweet love", she continued, prompting co-host Whoopi Goldberg to interject.

"During the 50th? During the 50th”. the actress added.

