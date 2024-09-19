Amit Shah to reach Jharkhand to review BJP's poll preparations

Ranchi, Sep 19 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his two-day Jharkhand visit on Thursday to review the BJP's preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

His visit is expected to add momentum to the party's preparations as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already set the tone for the electoral contest with his public rally in Jamshedpur on September 15.

According to party sources, the Home Minister will reach Ranchi on Thursday for the overnight stay, during which he is expected to meet the state BJP leaders and the core team members to review the preparations for the Assembly elections.

On Friday morning, Home Minister Shah will leave for Bhognadih in the state's Sahibganj district -- the land of Santhal Rebellion (1855-56) heroes, Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu. The Santhal Rebellion was a revolt against the British Rule and the Zamindari system.

After paying tributes to the martyrs of the revolt there, he will launch the party's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Bhognadih.

Later in the day, the senior BJP leader will address a public rally at the Police Line ground in Sahibganj.

A Jharkhand BJP leader said that all arrangements and preparations for the programme have been completed.

There is also a wave of excitement among the BJP leaders in the state who are trying to gather a large crowd for Home Minister Shah's programme.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for the event and later, held a meeting with the party workers and leaders in Giridih.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash said that Home Minister Shah's visit to Jharkhand will infuse energy among the party workers.

Several BJP heavyweights like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chhattisgarh CM Vishu Deo Sai, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi are also scheduled to take part in the Parivartan Yatra in different parts of Jharkhand, and address rallies.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.