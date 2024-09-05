Amit Shah greets 'hard working' teachers, applauds their role in nation-building

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, extended warm wishes to all teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day, lauding their invaluable contributions to nation-building.

Amit Shah took to social media platform X to share his message, emphasising the critical role that teachers play in shaping the future of their students and the country.

"On Teachers' Day, I bow to all the teachers who not only build the lives of their students but also make invaluable contributions to building a great nation."

Amit Shah also paid homage to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India, whose birth anniversary marks the occasion of Teachers' Day. "On the Jayanti of Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, I bow to the former President of India and extend my heartfelt greetings to all our hard-working teachers," Shah added.

Teachers' Day is also marked by a national-level event organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, under the Ministry of Education. This function is held to honour the country’s most dedicated and exemplary teachers by conferring upon them the prestigious National Teachers’ Awards.

President Draupadi Murmu will present the National Teachers’ Awards 2024 to 82 outstanding educators on Thursday during a special ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. These awards honour teachers who have significantly contributed in the education sector.

Among the 82 recipients, two awardees are differently-abled, and one specialises in working with children with special needs (CWSN). The recipients comprise educators from other departments as well, including 16 teachers from the Department of Higher Education and 16 from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

In a unique gesture to honour teachers, the Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be exclusively opened to educators on Teachers' Day. To facilitate access, a free shuttle bus service will operate between the Central Secretariat Metro Station and Gate No. 35 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

