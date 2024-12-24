AP Intermediate Exams: Tatkal Option To Pay Inter Fee

Sakshi, Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has rolled out several important initiatives for students and education staff in the state, focusing on exam fee payments, midday meals, university development, and staff promotions.

Tatkal Scheme for Intermediate Exam Fees

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has introduced a Tatkal Scheme to allow students to pay their fees for the upcoming Intermediate public examinations, which will start on March 1. According to Kritika Shukla, the Secretary of the Board, students can pay their fees from Tuesday to January 31 with a late fee of Rs. 3,000.

Midday Meals for Inter Students

The Andhra Pradesh government has also launched a plan to provide midday meals to 1,48,923 Intermediate students starting in January. The Comprehensive Education Department has made arrangements to supply meals to students in government junior colleges across the state. Out of 475 colleges, 398 have been assigned to agencies that provide meals in local government high schools. The remaining 77 colleges will receive meals through NGOs.

Rs. 100 Crore for University Development

In another significant development, the central government has approved Rs. 100 crore for the improvement of state universities and government colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Bhiyan (PM-USHA) scheme, funds will be allocated for the creation of labs and infrastructure. Proposals were submitted last year for various upgrades, and the central government has now sanctioned the funds. The guidelines for using these funds will be issued soon.

Training for School Management Committees

The Andhra Pradesh government has also arranged for training programs for School Management Committees (SMCs), or Parents Committees, in government schools. A total of 45,124 schools will undergo training at the district, mandal, and school levels. Samagra Shiksha SPD B. Srinivasa Rao has instructed the District Education Officers (DEOs) to conduct training from January 27 to February 6. A budget of Rs. 1.92 crore has been allocated for the training of 97,408 individuals at the district and mandal levels.

Promotions for Non-Teaching Staff

In a bid to improve staff motivation, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced promotions for non-teaching staff in government junior and degree colleges. Director of Intermediate Education Kritika Shukla has instructed regional officers to send proposals for filling vacant Junior Lecturer (JL) positions under the 10% quota for non-teaching staff. Recently, 24 non-teaching staff members were promoted to vocational junior lecturer roles.

These initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to improving education and supporting both students and staff in Andhra Pradesh.