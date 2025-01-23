Alyssa Healy included as batter only in Australia's Ashes Test squad

Melbourne, Jan 23 (IANS) Australia have named captain Alyssa Healy as a batter only in the day-night Ashes Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), starting January 30. The squad features the same 13 players that took part in the opening three ODIs, with Queenslander Georgia Voll a chance to make her Test debut. The match will be the first day-night Test at the MCG and the first women’s Test match at the venue since 1948-49.

Wicketkeeper-batter Healy missed the opening T20I of the series at Sydney Cricket Ground due stress reaction in the same foot that she injured at the T20 World Cup. Beth Mooney will take the gloves for the Test. In the case of Healy's absence, Tahila McGrath would again stand in as captain.

Cricket Australia’s Head of Performance (Women’s Cricket) and National Selector, Shawn Flegler said: “We’re pleased with the form of the 13 players that have taken part in the series to date and feel it’s a squad that offers a variety of options when it comes to selecting the makeup of the Test side.

“Alyssa has been named in the squad as a batter only and we’ll give her as much time as we can to prove her fitness ahead of the match."

All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner is likely to recover from her calf strain in time for the Test but is doubtful for the final T20I in Adelaide, with Heather Graham added to the squad as cover. “Ash will continue to be assessed daily, and her availability for the 3rd T20 remains uncertain. At this stage she is on track to be available for the Test match," Flegler said. “It’s a reasonably experienced squad that has played Tests against India and South Africa in the last couple of years and one we think can beat England over the course of four days.

“There’s no bigger occasion than a pink-ball Test at the MCG and there’s no doubt the team will be looking to claim the four points up for grabs.”

Megan Schutt has again been named in a Test squad despite often saying her days in the format are over, but the pink-ball day-night element to this game may see her come into consideration for the final XI. The other decision that will need to be made is whether to play both Alana King and Georgia Wareham, who have caused England huge problems in the limited-overs matches.

Australia squad for Ashes Test: Alyssa Healy (capt), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

