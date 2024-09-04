Ali Fazal resumes working on ‘Lahore 1947’, ‘Thug Life’ after paternity leave

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actor and new dad Ali Fazal has returned to work following a brief paternity leave and said that he is glad to juggle responsibilities.

The actor is all set to get up to working on the schedules for the upcoming films “Lahore 1947” starring Sunny Deol and Mani Ratnam’s directorial “Thug Life.”

Talking about balancing his personal and professional commitments, Ali said: “I have resumed work and shuffling between sets and home, spending time with my family. Work has been kind and I’m glad I’m getting to juggle these responsibilities.”

“I’m excited to be back at work too, and completing my pending schedules and also starting work on a new project soon”.

Ali and his wife, actress Richa Chadha welcomed their baby girl on July 16. The two made the announcement on social media about welcoming their first born.

It was on July 18, when Ali and Richa shared the news with their fans and followers.

In a joint statement, Richa and Ali confirmed that they welcomed a "healthy baby girl" on July 16.

“We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal,” the couple shared in their statement.

In February, the two announced on social media that they were expecting their first child.

Their Instagram announcement read, “1+1=3,” and was captioned, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and decided to get married in 2020 during the pandemic.

Apart from “Lahore 1947” and “Thug Life”, he has “Rakht Bramhand,” “Metro In Dino,” and the Hollywood film “Afghan Dreamers.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.