Ajmer: Two held for gang-raping schoolgirl after befriending her on Instagram

Jaipur, June 4 (IANS) The Rajasthan Police on Monday arrested two individuals in Ajmer district who allegedly gang-raped a minor girl and were blackmailing her.

The main accused, identified as Irfan, was reportedly introduced to the victim, a Class 11 student, by one of her friends. He befriended her on Instagram, morphed her pictures and started blackmailing her. Later, he and his accomplices gang-raped the minor girl.

Station in-charge Arvind Charan said that the two accused have been taken on remand and their call details and mobiles are being probed. An SIT team has been formed to probe the case on directions of Ajmer Range IG Lata Manoj Kumar.

According to police sources, the accused could be a part of a gang that traps school-college-going girls and then blackmails them.

As per Ajmer SP Devendra Vishnoi, the father of the victim lodged an FIR against accused Irfan and Arbaaz as well as against six others accusing them of blackmailing and gangraping his daughter.

The case was registered under POCSO on May 30.

As per the complaint, in October 2023, the victim's friend introduced her to a boy on Instagram. Irfan befriended her and took Instragram user ID and password. Irfan morphed some of her pictures and started blackmailing the victim. He demanded Rs 5 lakh from the girl.

The girl started stealing money from her house to give the amount to Irfan. In March 2024, Arbaaz accompanied Irfan when he came to collect money from her. After collecting the money, Irfan raped the girl and thereafter demanded 10 lakh from her.

The accused have also been seen with other school and college-going girls and thus, police are trying to find out if some other girls have been also victimised by them, sources said.

Police are also investigating the role of the friend who introduced the victim to the accused.

Police meanwhile have been making raids at different places to nab other members associated with the crime and also ascertain the gang angle.

