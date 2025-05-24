Aim to expose Pak's network of terrorism: Cong MP Manish Tewari on anti-terror global outreach

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Congress MP Manish Tewari, a member of the delegation led by NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule, on Saturday underscored the global outreach mission’s purpose is to expose Pakistan's network of terrorism in front of international community.

In an unprecedented move to internationalise its stance against terrorism, India has dispatched a high-level, multi-party parliamentary delegation to key partner countries to highlight Pakistan’s long-standing support for cross-border terrorism.

Congress MP Manish Tewari, a member of the delegation, stated, "For the past 45 years, Pakistan has been promoting terrorism against India. It has built an entire network of terrorism within its own country, where terrorists are trained, armed, and then sent across the border to spread terror in India. To expose this reality and unmask Pakistan’s true face, we are visiting different countries."

He emphasised that the primary objective of the tour is to “put the truth of Pakistan-backed terrorism in front of people globally.”

The delegation led by NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule will begin global outreach on Saturday with a visit to Qatar. The delegation includes representatives from various political parties, such as Congress, BJP, AAP, TDP, and others.

The delegation comprises Supriya Sule (NCP-SCP), Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Manish Tewari (INC), Vikramjeet Singh Sahney (AAP), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), veteran leader Anand Sharma, former Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, and Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin. After Qatar, the delegation will travel to South Africa on May 27, Ethiopia on May 29, and Egypt on June 1.

The initiative is being conducted in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and India’s enduring battle against terrorism emanating from across the border. The move is part of a broader diplomatic offensive that includes engagements with United Nations Security Council member states, aiming to build a strong international consensus to isolate Pakistan diplomatically.

This marks the first time that the Modi government has mobilised elected representatives from multiple political parties as diplomatic emissaries to challenge Pakistan's narrative on the global stage.

While reinforcing that the Kashmir issue remains a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan, the Indian government is now aggressively pursuing global awareness and accountability for state-sponsored terrorism, signalling a new chapter in its foreign policy strategy.

