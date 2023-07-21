Ahmedabad accident: Father-son duo to be produced in court today

Ahmedabad, July 21 (IANS) The Gujarat Police arrested Tathya Patel, the driver of the overspeeding Jaguar responsible for the tragic accident that claimed nine lives on the ISKCON Bridge in Ahmedabad. His father, Prajnesh Patel has also been taken into custody.



Both will be produced in Ahmedabad's Mirzapur court on Friday, where the findings of the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report will also be presented, shedding light on crucial details, including the speed of the car

Following the accident, the father and son were taken into custody and brought to the police station for investigation. Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi assured that "both will be held accountable for their actions". He also highlighted that they are conducting drug and alcohol tests on the accused to determine if they were driving under the influence.

On Thursday, the speeding Jaguar crashed into a group of people who had gathered at an accident site on the ISKCON Bridge.

Among the victims are Ronak Rajeshbhai Vilpara (23) from Botad, Arman Anilbhai Vadhwania (21) from Surendranagar, Akshar Anil Patel (21) from Botad, Kunal Kodiya (23) from Botad, and an unidentified individual.

Several injured individuals were rushed to the Sola Civil Hospital, where four more lives were lost, including Traffic Police Constable Dhardrasih Narsangbhai Parmar (40), Nilesh Mohanbhai Khatik (Home Guard, 38) from Bodakdev, Amanbhai Amirbhai Kachi from Surendranagar, and Niravbhai Ramanuja (22) from Chadlodia, Ahmedabad.

