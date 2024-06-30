After T20 World Cup win, Ravindra Jadeja follows Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma into T20Is retirement (Ld)

Bridgetown (Barbados), June 30 (IANS) Left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said he is retiring from T20Is after winning Men’s T20 World Cup title at the Kensington Oval on Saturday. Jadeja was a member of the playing eleven when India beat South Africa by seven runs to win its second T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa by seven runs.

He now follows Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli into retiring from T20Is after achieving elusive trophy glory in Barbados, where India became the first team to win the title as an unbeaten side. Jadeja had missed 2022 edition of the tournament due to a knee injury, and wrote on Instagram he will continue representing the country in ODIs & Tests.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats.”

“Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. Jai hind Ravindrasinh Jadeja,” he said.

Since his debut in 2009 against Sri Lanka, Jadeja played 74 T20Is for India, making 515 runs at an average of 21.45 and strike-rate of 127.16, apart from taking 28 catches on the field and earning a reputation of being a swift fielder at point region. With the ball, he picked 54 wickets at an average of 29.85 and economy rate of 7.13.

In the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, Jadeja didn’t hit his straps as an all-rounder: making 35 runs in five innings, taking three catches and picking just one wicket with his left-arm spin bowling. But just like Rohit and Kohli, Jadeja signs off from the format as a World Cup winner in his sixth time of featuring in the global tournament.

