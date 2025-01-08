Adani Sportsline organises Ahmedabad Radio Pickleball Smash

Ahmedabad, Jan 8 (IANS) Adani Sportsline recently organised a pickleball tournament, exclusively for the city’s radio professionals, at the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park, Paldi. The event, “Ahmedabad Radio Pickleball Smash”, brought together teams from Ahmedabad’s leading radio stations — Radio City, Fever FM, Radio Mirchi, and MyFM — for a competitive yet friendly evening.

The tournament was played in a doubles format and saw participation from 24 players, along with their families. To ensure everyone enjoys the sport, an hour-long introductory session was conducted to familiarise the participants with the rules of pickleball. The competition had matches across three groups, with four teams in each group.

RJ Harsh from Radio Mirchi, RJ Harshil and RJ Saurabh from Radio City and the radio channel’s VP Rajiv Patel, along with RJ Tushar from MyFM were some of the participants.

Radio Mirchi team stole the show bagging the top two spots. RJ Harsh and his partner Aditya Bhat were the champions, while their colleagues, Pranav Pujara and Het Shah, secured second place.

"This event was not just about pickleball, it was about building relationships, promoting wellness, and creating a platform for our media professionals to connect and unwind. We are delighted with the enthusiastic participation and hope to continue organising such initiatives that bring people together and encourage an active lifestyle,” said Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline.

“Congratulations to the winners, and a heartfelt thanks to Radio City, Fever FM, Radio Mirchi, and MyFM for their active involvement. The energy and enthusiasm of the teams made this event a grand success," he added.

