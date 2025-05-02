Abhijeet Sawant to release new Marathi song ‘Chal Turu Turu’

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Singer Abhijeet Sawant, who gained the spotlight after winning the first season of Indian Idol in 2004, is all set to release his new Marathi song “Chal Turu Turu” and said that the song is his way of paying a tribute to the Marathi culture.

“Marathi music has a rich heritage, and I’ve always wanted to contribute to it in my own way. Chal Turu Turu is my humble tribute to that legacy — reimagined for today’s generation while keeping its original soul intact, Abhijeet told IANS.

He said that when he was approached with the idea of recreating Chal Turu Turu, he was instantly on board.

“It’s one of my all-time favourite Marathi songs, something I grew up listening to. Prasad and Ganesh have done a fantastic job. We’ve kept the soul of the original but added a contemporary twist ,perfect for today’s audience,” he added.

Abhijeet is also Celebrating 20 Years in the Music Industry. This release marks a significant milestone as he celebrates two decades in the Indian music industry.

“This year marks 20 years since I won Indian Idol and began this incredible journey in the music industry. It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions, growth, and gratitude.”

He added: “But as a Maharashtrian, I always had the desire to contribute to the Marathi music scene. In 2013 , I got my big break in Marathi music with Sar Sukhachi Shravani — a song that became a huge hit and opened new doors for me in the Marathi industry.”

The singer says he is very “excited and a little nervous” for the song.

“Especially after the love I received from the Marathi Bigg Boss audience. This release is special — it’ll show me whether people are ready to accept me as a Marathi singer too. That means a lot,” he added.

“Chal Turu Turu” is a celebration of life, love, and joyful moments, infused with catchy beats and Abhijeet’s signature charm.

How has life been for Abhijeet post “Bigg Boss Marathi”?

“When I was offered Bigg Boss Marathi, I saw it as the right time to reconnect with my Marathi audience. The experience helped me rediscover a part of myself that had been waiting to return to music in a deeper, more rooted way. This song marks a new beginning, and I’m excited to present it to my fans who have supported me in reality TV and now in music again,” he added.

So, what’s next for him?

“I’m working on a few more exciting music projects — both indie and film. Plus, I’m exploring collaborations with new-age musicians to keep evolving while staying true to my roots.”

