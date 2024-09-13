AASU leader Shankar Jyoti Baruah resigns after cheating complaint by university student

Guwahati, Sep 13 (IANS) Following the police complaint by a Law student of Gauhati University accusing the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) top leader Shankar Jyoti Baruah of cheating, blackmail and harassment, he resigned from the post of General Secretary of the students’ body.

Baruah tendered his resignation and it was accepted by the leadership of AASU. The student organisation is set to appoint a new General Secretary in the coming days.

Shankar Jyoti Baruah hails from Duliajan locality in the upper Assam area. The current President of AASU, Utpal Sarma is a native of Morigaon district that falls in the lower Assam region. A leader of AASU said on Friday: “The new General Secretary might be appointed from the upper Assam region. The decision is expected to be made in a week.”

Earlier, the chief advisor of AASU Samujjal Bhattacharya advised Baruah to resign from his post to maintain the public image of the student organisation.

Bhattacharya said: “The President of AASU Utpal Sarma and myself have discussed the matter in length with Baruah and he was advised to take relief from the post of General Secretary. This was done to safeguard the image of the students' organisation.”

The 22-year-old Law student of Gauhati University alleged that Baruah had threatened her life, emotionally and physically abused her, and made false promises of marriage before making this choice. The charges have generated a lot of conversation within AASU.

While Baruah acknowledges having dated the student in the past, he claimed the relationship terminated six months ago. He has taken an anticipatory bail in the case.

The student leader said that these were private concerns and that he did not want his personal affairs to be known. He continued by saying that he will provide all information in court and take the appropriate action following the hearing.

Baruah mentioned: “My mind is fractured. My mom is also experiencing mental distress. Both my mother's health and the health of the girl involved are concerns of mine. I am so grateful to everyone who has helped me at this difficult time. I acknowledge that I have been in a relationship with the girl since 2021, but I also want to be clear that we are no longer together.”

