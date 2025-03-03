97th Oscars: Academy snubs Michelle Trachtenberg, Shannen Doherty, Tony Todd from Oscars In Memoriam segment

Los Angeles, March 3 (IANS) Apart from the Hollywood A-listers, the infamous Oscars snubs too made an appearance at the biggest night of Hollywood during the awards ceremony.

The Oscars got reflective with the traditional 'In Memoriam' segment celebrating the entertainment figures who died over the past year as the names scrolled onscreen, reports 'Variety'.

Notable names in filmmaking including David Lynch, James Earl Jones and Donald Sutherland were recognised during the emotional segment.

As per 'Variety', 'Harriet the Spy' star Michelle Trachtenberg, who died the Wednesday before the Oscars, was not included in the In Memoriam segment. This year, actors including Tony Todd, Chance Perdomo, Alain Delon, 'Annie Hall' star Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, Martin Mull and 'Romeo and Juliet' star Olivia Hussey were also omitted.

Gene Hackman, who was found dead with his wife on Wednesday, was remembered with a tribute from Morgan Freeman, who worked with the two-time Oscar winner on 'Unforgiven' and 'Under Suspicion'.

But no matter how many people are remembered, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences can’t dedicate an unlimited amount of time to listing names and photos.

As per 'Variety', every year, a few notable entertainers are omitted, which often causes an outcry on social media.

Other performers and creatives who were remembered during the segment include Gena Rowlands, Teri Garr, Maggie Smith, Shelley Duvall, Roger Corman and Robert Towne.

Earlier, Zoe Saldana teared up at the Oscars stage as she bagged the Best Supporting Actress award. She was feted for her role as an attorney for a cartel leader in Jacques Audiard’s 'Emilia Perez'.

As she took to the stage to receive the honour, she paid tribute to the cast and her own family in an emotional speech. The actress shouted out the 'Emilia Perez' cast in her Oscar acceptance speech, saying, “Thank you to the Academy, for recognising the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita, and talking about powerful women. Jacques, you are a beloved character in my life. Thank you for taking the interest. Thank you for being so curious about these women to tell this story. To my cast and my crew of ‘Emilia Perez,’ I’m sharing this award with you".

She then spoke emotionally about her family and her grandmother, tearing up during her speech. “My grandmother came to this country in 1961, I am a proud child of immigrant parents”, she said. “With dreams and dignity and hard-working hands, and I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last. I hope. The fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish, my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted, this is for my grandmother".

The actress also took home the SAG Award for Supporting Actress for 'Emilia Perez', as well as a BAFTA award, Golden Globe and Critics Choice award.

