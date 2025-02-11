6 US lawmakers ask Attorney General to probe DoJ over Adani action that was ‘misguided crusade’

Washington, Feb 11 (IANS) Six US lawmakers have written a strongly worded letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, demanding a probe into the previous Department of Justice's (DoJ) indictment of Adani Group officials.

The six US lawmakers - Lance Gooden, Pat Fallon, Mike Haridopolos, Brandon Gill, William R Timmons and Brian Babin - said in the letter that the DoJ's action was a "misguided crusade" that came at the "risk of harming" America's relationship with a "strategic geopolitical partner" like India.

"This case rests on the allegation that preparations were made by members of this company in India to bribe Indian officials, also exclusively located in India. Instead of deferring the case to the appropriate Indian authorities, the Biden DoJ decided to push forward and indict the company's executives without any real injury to US interests being present," the Congressmen wrote in the letter.

According to them, there was "no compelling reason" to pursue a case in a manner that could complicate relations with an ally like India, unless some external factors were at play.

"This misguided crusade came at the risk of harming our relationship with a strategic geopolitical partner like India immediately preceding President Trump's return to the Oval Office," they added.

In November last year, the Adani Group had rejected as baseless the move by the DoJ under the Joe Biden administration to name the conglomerate in a case of alleged wrongdoing.

The lawmakers said in the letter that considering Donald Trump's commitment to revive America's economic prosperity, their economic relationship with "valuable partners" from India is an "important factor" in achieving that goal.

"Needless pursuits against those who have contributed tens of billions and created thousands of jobs deter and discourage investors from contributing to our economy. Considering these factors and the lack of any real injury to U.S. interests, the decision to pursue this indictment demonstrates more harm for America's interests than good, if any," they emphasised.

The US and India share a sense of mutual respect and appreciation - a sentiment emulated by President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We request you investigate the Biden DoJ's conduct and would appreciate you sharing with us all records pertaining to this case, for a coordinated effort in uncovering the truth," they added.

Last month, leading American publication Forbes said that the DoJ indictment of Adani Group officials is a “strategic blunder with severe geopolitical consequences”.

In an article titled 'The US Harms The West's Alliances With A Far-Flung Indictment In India', the author, Melik Kaylan, argued that the indictment, which alleges bribery and financial misrepresentation, "risks damaging India-US relations at a time when Washington is actively seeking stronger alliances to counter China’s rising influence".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.