6 killed in road mishap in Philippines

Manila, June 17 (IANS) Six people have died, including three children, and four others have been critically injured after the tricycle they were riding collided head-on with a truck on a highway in General Santos city in the southern Philippines, the police said on Monday.

The police said the accident happened on Sunday afternoon while the three-wheeled vehicle carrying the victims was returning home from a beach resort after celebrating Father's Day, Xinhua news agency reported.

Five of the six fatalities, including a one-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, died at the scene, while another six-year-old girl died on the way to a local hospital. The four injured tricycle passengers, with age groups ranging from seven to 13 years old, are being treated at the city's hospital.

The police are looking into the possibility that the driver of the tricycle, who was among the deceased, was under the influence of alcohol.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.